Ishq Mein Marjawan: Arohi goes after Wasu

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Tarank coming out. Arohi says you? Deep says won’t you ask what did I ask her? I asked her to keep an eye on you and protect you. It was because you are after a man who is very dangerous but you always doubt me. Tarank says you keep being suspicious about him. You will lose your husband one.

Arohi wakes up. She says Deep you look so good while laughing. She holds his hand and says sorry. Deep says it’s okay. Such beautiful girl held my hand. Arohi says never said all this to me? What are you doing here? Tarank says came here to take Deep’s statement. Arohi says go to office. Deep says have tea first. Tarank leaves.

Arohi comes to Deep and says I got coffee for you. He says thanks. Anything else? Arohi says don’t you look someone is dressed. Deep says you look good. Anything special? Arohi says you were appreciating that Tarank why did I do all this. She takes off all the jewellery and says why I wore it when you can’t see it.

Randhir gets a call. Someone says work is done. Randhir says what work? Ranjit says that’s my phone. Arohi comes to kitchen and throws things in anger. Deep says what you are doing. You are putting water in the oil. Arohi says what do you care. He says if you cook right now you will only cook burned food because your heart is burning. Arohi shoves him. He pulls her and laughs.

Deep says you look beautiful. He makes Arohi wear a necklace. Deep gets a call. Arohi says I am coming. Arohi’s picks her phone in kitchen. Ranjit says come here. I want to share news with you. They are planning something. Be here. Asmita says I am coming.

Wasu calls someone and says be in that silent street. I will be there. Arohi overhears. She says is she talking about the same meeting? Deep says to Arohi where are you. I was waiting for you. Randhir gets a call. His man says it’s done. Deep pulls Arohi. Arohi says I have to go. Deep says I won’t be convinced this time. Arohi says what should I do. Deep kisses her.

Deep says okay go. Arohi says thank you. Arohi comes where Wasu had to come. Tarank comes to the house. She says this is a good time to talk to deep. Arohi never leaves him alone Tarank looks in a room. She sees something and is shocked. Deep comes out. Tarank hides. She says I have to tell Arohi.

Arohi calls Randhir. Tarank calls her but her phone is busy. Arohi goes after Wasu. She meets a man. Arohi sees Tarank. She is drying. Arohi says Tarank, what happened?