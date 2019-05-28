Ishq Mein Marjawan: Arohi saves many lives

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Arohi saying to Kiya where were you going. What’s in this bag. there are papers only. Kiya runs. Arohi says Kiya stop. Ranbir says to Arohi real bag is still missing. We have to find it. Deep is there too. He sees his dad. He says our ways are different but we cross. Deep says no one can stop me from my mission.

Arohi sees a bag. A kid comes near it. Arohi stops her and says go to your parents. Deep says better stay out of my way.

Arohi sees a cylinder with the bag. She puts water on it. Arohi says there is explosive in this bag. People run. A man takes a bag and runs. Arohi runs after him. He locks Arohi in a room. Arohi screams. She sees a wire burning. the room is on fire. Arohi screams. Arohi says someone please open the door.

Ranbir comes to Deep. He says Arohi saved many lives. That bag could have killed thousands but she risked her own life. Everyone is dazed. Ranbir says she took the bag on her. Deep says nothing can happen to her. Arohi comes in and says you are right. You can’t kill me that easily. That man helped me get out there. Arohi was in fire screaming for help. A man pulled her out. When she came out he ran. Ranbir says Arohi you saved many lives. Arohi says some people take credit for other people’s work.

Deep’s dad says on call the stuff should get to its right place. Arohi comes and says what are you talking about. He says Deep is about to smuggle weapons. Arohi says we have to stop him. He says yes i am trying my best to stop him.

Deep says to Ranbir you have get my stuff pass check post. If you don’t agree you will have to pay with your respect. He shows him a video.

Arohi says to Kiya please go from here. You shouldn’t be living in all this. It’s not safe here. Arohi calls Ranbir and says I want to give you an information. Ranbir says I am sure Deep will take help from Kiya.

Deep wakes up. He says how could I sleep. I am getting late. His leg is chained. Deep says I am sure only you can do this Arohi.