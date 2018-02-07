Ishq Mein Marjawan completes 100 episodes

Mumbai: With the love of the audience, Colors show Ishq Mein Marjawan (Beyond Dreams Entertainment) has successfully touched the milestone of airing 100 episodes.

We recently shared some pictures of the cast as a part of their #ManaliDiaries and as they are back in Mumbai, the team looks forward to celebrating their success.



Aalisha Panwar, who plays the female lead in the show, was elated and she expressed, “I am very happy. We were travelling to Mumbai from Manali yesterday when are 100th episode was telecast. Arjun (Bijlani), Vineet (Raina) and I were together and it was a proud moment for all of us.“



“We happen to achieve a benchmark around the time of our revisit to the same location (Manali) we commenced our shoot …so it was like going back to our roots. I am extremely happy and I hope we achieve many more milestones, “ she added.

When we contacted Arjun, he asked us to call back later. Producer of the show, Yash Patnaik remained unavailable for comment.



Tellychakkar.com wishes the entire team of Ishq Mein Marjawan heartiest congratulations!