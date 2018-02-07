Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Ishq Mein Marjawan completes 100 episodes

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Feb 2018 06:18 PM

Mumbai: With the love of the audience, Colors show Ishq Mein Marjawan (Beyond Dreams Entertainment) has successfully touched the milestone of airing 100 episodes.                                                                                                                                                                                           
We recently shared some pictures of the cast as a part of their #ManaliDiaries and as they are back in Mumbai, the team looks forward to celebrating their success. 

Aalisha Panwar, who plays the female lead in the show, was elated and she expressed, “I am very happy. We were travelling to Mumbai from Manali yesterday when are 100th episode was telecast. Arjun (Bijlani), Vineet (Raina) and I were together and it was a proud moment for all of us.“ 

“We happen to achieve a benchmark around the time of our revisit to the same location (Manali) we commenced our shoot …so it was like going back to our roots. I am extremely happy and I hope we achieve many more milestones, “ she added. 

What do you think of Ishq Mein Marjawan?

When we contacted Arjun, he asked us to call back later. Producer of the show, Yash Patnaik remained unavailable for comment. 

Tellychakkar.com wishes the entire team of Ishq Mein Marjawan heartiest congratulations!

Tags > Colors tv, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Beyond Dreams Entertainment, 100 episodes, Arjun Bijlani, Vineet Raina,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Unseen glimpses from Gautam & Pankhuri's...

Unseen glimpses from Gautam & Pankhuri's royal wedding
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Payal Rajput
Payal Rajput
Gunjan Utreja
Yashashri Masurkar
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Paridhi Sharma
Paridhi Sharma
Amal Sehrawat
Amal Sehrawat
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija

poll

Will you miss watching Rishton Ka Chakravyuh?

Will you miss watching Rishton Ka Chakravyuh?
previous polls Click Here

poll

What do you think of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's spin-off idea?

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
previous polls Click Here

past seven days