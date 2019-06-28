Ishq Mein Marjawan: Deep flees with gold

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Arohi saying to Kiya I am with Deep in all this. We planned this theft together. But this is a fake theft. We are taking this money so they can’t take it and we can keep it somewhere safe until it’s taken by police. They come back in. Arohi asks Kiya to run. Arohi says we forgot Kiya inside. Deep goes in, Arohi hears a gunshot. She is worried. Deep and Kiya come out. Deep says we have to run out. They go to car. Deep says Kiya can’t come any further. It’s dangerous. Kiya says I will go with you. Deep says it’s dangerous. You go from here. Arohi hugs Kiya and says take care. Kiya goes home.

Arohi says to Deep your hand is bleeding. The bullet touched your hand. She goes to take first aid. Arohi comes back. She sees Tara in a car. Arohi is dazed. Deep says what happened. Arohi says Tara was there in the car. Deep says she is dead. Did you see the face? Arohi says it was a glimpse. Deep says this could be a game too. We have to go home.

Randhir gets a call about that theft. He says I am sure Ranjit did this. I know you are fine Kiya. Get up from this chair now. Deep and Arohi are in the car. Some thugs stop them. Deep and Arohi hit them. Arohi says your hand is bleeding. He says I am fine. Arohi ties it with her saree. Arohi says thank you for everything you have done for me and my family. You stood by me. I am sorry I doubted you every time. He says I did it for my love and I will keep doing. Arohi hugs him. Deep says I won’t ever let you get in trouble. I don’t’ want to see pain in these eyes. He hugs Arohi.

Deep and Arohi come home with all the money. Ranjit puts gun on Deep. Randhir too. He says your game is over. Give us the gold and surrender. Lights turn off. They are all tied when it turns on. Randhir says what is all this. Wasu says you tied your dad too? Tie me too. Arohi says no something else is planned for you. Arohi throttles Wasu. Randhir says I am CI officer. Arohi says here is a proof of all your sins. I know what you have done.

Ranjit says I am like your dad. Arohi says here is your crime file. Arohi picks his phone. Someone says boss I am here. Arohi says now you know who boss is. Deep says police is reaching here anytime. Let me get the bags.

Police comes. Arohi says here are all your culprits and their proofs. Ranjit says you will regret. Inspector says where is deep? We are here to arrest him for theft. Arohi says he saved the gold. Why would he call you? He says we came here on our own no one called us. Arohi says all gold is up there. He didn’t do anything. Arohi comes home. Deep and gold aren’t there. Deep is in car. He says to someone this is the perfect plan.