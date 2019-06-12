Ishq Mein Marjawan: Deep paralyzed

The episode starts with Deep saying we will do what boss has asked. I will kill Kiya. Where is she? Arohi says I don’t know. He says I can’t kill so many people for one. I wil kill her. Deep opens the closet. Kiya is inside. Deep opens it and shoots her. Arohi screams. She says you killed Kiya. Why did you do this? He says boss would have killed us all. There isn’t another option. Arohi says you killed my sister. Deep says to the boss I killed Kiya. You have to leave my family now. Boss says very well. Now do what I ask. Deep and Arohi come to save Kashap. Arohi cries. She says papa Deep killed Kiya. He says no this can’t be true. She cries and says Kiya is no more. Deep killed her.

Deep and Arohi meet. Deep says we planned right. Kiya and papa are safe. I took them to a safe place. Deep said to Arohi we have to pretend like Kiya is dead. I will have to fake kill her. Arohi says your planning fixed everything. Deep says we should leave now. Someoen is following them.

Arohi comes home. She gets a call. Arohi says what.. No nothing can happen to deep. Wasu says what happened to my son. It all happened because of you. You are a curse. Deep is injured in his room.

Arohi sits with Deep. Arohi says Wasu is right. You risked your life to save my family. I am a curse. Deep opens his eyes. Arohi hugs him and says thank God you opened eyes. Deep says I can’t get up. I can’t move my hands. Arohi says you are fine. Let me help you. He body can’t move. Arohi says it all happened because of me. Deep says I will be fine. take care of ma. You have to be attentive. Do as I ask.

Wasu says see what happened because of that Arohi. Ranjit says stop blaming her. It isn’t her mistake. Wasu says my son was happy without her. Ranjit says don’t worry bout deep. We are there for him. He is brave.

Arhi makes Deep eat. She cleans his face. Deep holds her hand. Arohi says you can move hand. Arohi says that was a joke? Your killed me. I won't talk to you. Deep pulls her and says you won't talk? He kisses her. Arohi says never joke like that again. He says I won't. Arohi is dreaming. He is asleep and still ill.

Arohi cleans Deep’s foot. Arohi helps him change and clean. She picks shirts for him. deep gets a call. Arohi picks it and puts it on speaker. Boss says do you enjoy it/ You can’t fool me. Deep says you are a coward. You attacked from the back. I will tell you once I am back on my feet. Arohi says I will take revenge from him. Deep says I will do it when I am fine. arohi says no I want to do it. Deep says that man is coming there. Boss would be there too.