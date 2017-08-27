The good looking and popular actor Arjun Bijlani, who is all set to be seen in Beyond Dream’s next on Colors – Ishq Mein Marjawan, was recently shooting for his upcoming series in the beautiful lands of Shimla and Manali.

With the arrival of Ganpati festival, the actor made sure to come back to his home from his shoots to celebrate the festival with full zeal with his loved ones in Mumbai.

In a candid conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Arjun shared a little about his experience of shooting in Shimla and Manali. Read on –

Arjun said, “Shimla and Manali are the most beautiful places in India and no wonder people keep visiting these places during holidays. There is so much beauty around to see. We have captured some of the beautiful locations and my entry sequence has been shot there. I am really looking forward to my new show.”

“The best part of shooting for a new show especially for outdoor locations is that you get to travel and it’s a different experience altogether. We got mobbed as well and it was little difficult for us to shoot,” added Arjun.

Talking about his new show, Arjun further commented, “This is going to be very different from all the romantic dramas that I have done before. It’s going to be aired on Colors which is like a home coming for me. I just want my fans to support me and love me like the way they have been doing. Hope they appreciate what I have chosen this time and the reason behind choosing the project for my comeback.”

Good luck, Arjun!