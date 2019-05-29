Ishq Mein Marjawan: Kiya kidnapped

MUMBAI: The episode starts with a truck stopping in front of a car. Deep’s dad steps out and shoots them. Arohi says you did a mistake Deep. I shouldn’t have trusted you. I won't let you harm my family anymore. Deep says are you crazy? I am not doing any such thing. Ask your heart. Arohi says I can’t trust you. Only love and think of yourself. You made fun of my love. You tried killing me. I lost everything because of your love. Why don’t you let me be free. Ranbir calls Deep and says your stuff is caught. Deep says this can’t happen. Deep says to Arohi I loved you more than you loved me, still you try harming me in everything. You always doubt me and create hurdles for me. Arohi says I can’t let you commit these sins. you always used me. Deep says you can’t stop me from my mission. Arohi says you yourself did this. You can’t get out of here. Your hands are cuffed too. Deep hugs her and says you will be tied here with me as well. He opens his cuffs and says no one can stop me. Deep locks her. Arohi says open the door.



Deep’s dad asks the driver to get out of the truck and says come out and take everything out. Deep comes there and says you thought you could come in my way? He drives the truck. Arohi calls Ranbir and says I am stuck there. Ranbir says I am sorry Arohi I can’t help you.



Arohi says to Deep’s dad where were you? He says you should protect your family from him. He can harm anyone. You should trust me. We have stop his dangerous plan.



Kiya comes to he room and writes a letter. Deep’s dad comes and says you are writing something.



Wasu says to Arohi this locket is for you. She says I should give you these sweets. I have to celebrate Deep’s win. Arohi takes the sweets and says my head hurts. Wasu throttles her with the necklace and says you thought you could stop my Deep? Arohi shoves her and spits the sweets. Wasu’s head bleeds. Deep’s dad comes and says what happened? Arohi says she slipped.



Arohi comes to her room. She recalls what Deep said. Arohi sees a letter from Kiya. My life is in danger. Deep wants to kill me. Arohi rushes to her room. She screams and says Kiya. She wrote this letter and now she is nowhere. Deep says why are you shouting? Arohi says where is Kiya? Deep’s dad hits him with belt and says tell us where is she. Wasu says stop.