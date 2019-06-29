Ishq Mein Marjawan: Tara is alive

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Arohi looking for Deep. She says where the bags are. Inspector says all the proofs here show you were in this theft. You went there to take pictures. Arohi recalls Deep asked her to do it with a fake Id card. She said I know you’re doing all this for us. Arohi says this was our plan to save the state’s gold and money. Let me call Deep. He must be stuck somewhere. I am a CBI officer you know, I won’t’ go against Deep. Inspector gets a call. He says I didn’t know. He leaves.

Deep is in a house. He hugs someone. Deep says everything went as per the plan and Arohi didn’t get to know, I did the real theft as a fake one. She couldn’t get anything. I did all this for your love.

Arohi tried contacting Deep. She sees his locket is also on the bed. Deep dances with the girl. The girl is Tara. She recalls her moments with Deep. Deep says you are my life I did all that for you. Deep kisses Tara’s hand. Deep says I faked your death and got you out of the hospital. Tara asked where am I? Deep said you’re safe. Tara said your eyes...you can see everything. I am so happy. But everyone got to know? Deep said don’t worry I will handle. Deep said for the world you have to be dead. Tara said what are you planning? He said something big. And Arohi would help me because she would do anything for her love and I for mine. Deep says Aorhi would keep thinking why I did all this.

Arohi looks at the locket and recalls the lies that Deep told her. Arohi finds all the planning papers in Deep’s closet. Arohi says Deep planned all this? Deep says I asked her not to come in my life. She kept interfering. She took those diamonds from me. Antra took them from her and I married Antra for it. I wanted you to get them. Antra was after them and she got to know our plan. Tara says so she had to die and I killed her.

Arohi is in a shock. She recalls Antra asked her to check all the proofs. Deep’s locket has Tara’s photo. Arohi says Netra tried telling me. Deep says we could take everything. Arohi interfered in everything. She brought my father there. And then I melted her with how my father abused me. Then she did all that I asked. Tara laughs. Arohi recalls everything. She cries. She recalls Ranjit saying I am not the boss. Arohi says he must be in this house. Arohi breaks things in anger.

Deep and Tara are in car. Deep says I have converted all the gold and money in diamonds. Here they are. He gives them to Tara. A man comes and says boss, one last thing.

Arohi recalls her moments with Deep. She cries. Arohi says Deep fooled me every time. I danced on his command like an idiot. Arohi says I loved and trusted him. Her conscience says the love that killed you.

Arohi’s dad and Kiya come. He says what is all this? Arohi says I have to go and ask him why he did all this. Arohi runs. Randhir says Arohi you will regret. Deep fooled you. Ranjit says I hope Arohi gets to know Deep’s reality. There is no boss. Deep planned all this.

Deep says every moment I spent with you was a pain. Tara says when I saw another girl in your arms, I wanted to kill them. Deep says our love did all this. My love for you and Arohi’s for me. Her love is all bright. Your love is like blood that runs in veins. And mine like a dark mountain that never hides. It can never have another colour and your red love is like the stains that stay on the mountain forever. I would die for your love. Arohi is in the same market. She looks for Deep. Deep says I love you madly Tara or Arohi. He kisses her. Arohi is in front of their car.