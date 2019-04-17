Ishq Mein Marjawan: The girls unite against Deep

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Netra telling Arohi tell me where is that sword. Arohi says we have to stick together. Tara says Deep took the sword. Netra says or you did. Tara says I am not like you. Don’t accuse me. Tara says anyone who deceives this plan will be killed. Netra puts a gun on her and says we will see. Arohi says we have to get the sword before all this. We have to unite against Deep. They join hands.



Netra says Deep wants to be the most powerful and the richest man in the world. Tara says how do we know where is he keeping the sword? Netra says my man is keeping an eye on Deep. He will tell us. She gets a call and says the sword is in the house. Arohi says why don’t you go and look for it? Tara says how did she get this information? She is hiding some secret. Arohi says we have no option but to trust her.



Netra gives Deep food. She says I made everything myself. Deep says it smells so good. I will make you eat. She gives Deep a bite. He pulls her close. Netra says eat first. Deep says I want to be with my wife first. Deep comes close to her and she faints.



Arohi says Netra didn’t call. Tara says I knew she was deceiving us. Arohi says this could be Deep too. He might have done something to her. Netra wakes up. Arohi calls her. Netra says Deep made me unconscious. He is taking the sword to somewhere at 5. Take it from here. Arohi says we will execute our plan when Deep steps our wth the sword.



Deep steps out of the house. A car hits him. He faints. Netra and Wasu run to him. Wasu cries. Netra says don’t cry Mummyji. He will be okay. Wasu says I asked him not to go out.



Netra throttles Tara and says we didn’t have to kill Deep. Tara says I didn’t do this. You did. Netra says Arohi isn’t here. She did this. Arohi comes in. They put guns on her and blame her.