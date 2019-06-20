Ishq Subhan Allah: Kabir asks Zara to stay away from Ruksaar

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Ruksaar telling Zeenat that I want Kabir and Zara to become one, I want to repent my mistakes, please understand me. Zeenat says I won’t bad mouth Zara and Kabir and help you in getting them reunited, I will help you, I think you are planning very big, you keep playing, it’s a good idea to show that you are fighting for Kabir and Zara and is against me. Once Kabir and Zara separate, you will become my sister-in-law. Ruksaar cries and says I don’t need your support, I realized today that my soul has become so bad that even my sister can’t see my goodness now, and I really want Kabir and Zara to reunite. Zeenat says enough, you have right to be part of Ahmed family, you don’t understand that Zara destroyed your life, she hugs her Ruksaar cries and says no my sister destroyed my life. Zeenat is shocked and cries.

Zara and Azra come home. Zara says Irfan shouldn’t know where we went. They chant for food. Salma says did you find out why Ruksaar is back? Zara says not now, we are hungry. Salma says okay I am bringing food. Irfan gives check to Zara and asks her to send these payments, he leaves. Zara gets call and says okay I will come. Zara tells Azra that I will go to meet Rizwan in jail. Azra says Ruksaar was not enough?

Kabir comes to Ayesha and says your daughter doesn’t listen to anything I say, she does what she wants. Ayesha asks him to calm down and tell her what happened? Kabir says Zeenat was telling Ruksaar that it’s good she is poisoning my and Zara’s life. Ayesha says Ruksaar and Zeenat wanted Zara to go away from your life and now Zara is not in your life so why worry? Kabir says I am going mad; can you go and ask Zara to stay away from Ruksaar? Ayesha says I am not your servant, go and talk to her, Kabir leaves. Ayesha tells Kashan that Kabir is worried for Zara; it’s a hope for me.

Azra asks Zara why she is helping Rizwan. He shot you. Zara says no he didn’t shoot me, he did hit Kabir but he didn’t shoot me, I want to know why he is taking that blame on him too. I have to go to bank. They come out of house. It starts raining. Kabir is there too. Azra runs to shade. Zara says you are like Kabir, he used to run away from rain, Azra says he antique. Zara says he was weird. Kabir hears it and comes to them. Kabir says you think I have horns on my head? I don’t stand in rain because I worry for Zara, Zara tells her about the time we used to play in rain. Zara blushes. Zara takes his umbrella and runs away. Kabir runs behind her and takes it back. Zara gets drenched in rain. He gives umbrella to him but Zara pulls him under too. She wipes his face. He hugs her, Zara falls down... it all turns out to be Zara’s dream. Kabir comes to Zara and Azra. Kabir says I wanted to talk about Ruksaar, you know how she is; I am requesting you to stay away from Ruksaar. Zara says it’s my decision if I want to stay away from her or not, stop interfering in my life. Kabir says you think too much. I am worried about Ruksaar, when she sees you with me so she gets emotional and hurt, stay away from my Ruksaar, go and irritate someone else and leave my Ruksaar alone. He leaves. Zara is hurt.