Ishq Subhan Allah: Kabir Denies Zara

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Zara and Kabir sitting in a meeting. Flashback shows how Zara asked family that Kabir wants to divorce me? Mina says he never came to see you when you were ill. Irfan says if he didn't care about you then its better to end it. Zara says he wants me to take initiative so I will file for divorce. Mina says you tried contacting Kabir, you messaged him a lot but maybe he didn't get them?



Zara asks Irfan if Kabir missed her? Irfan recalls how head priest told them to not bring Zara and Kabir together again. Irfan says to Zara that when love is not in marriage then its useless. Zara says okay send for divorce. Flashback ends. Zara says to priest that I filed for divorce. Kabir says people divorce when they are not happy in a marriage. Priest asks Kabir if he has any problem with this divorce?



He says no, I am ready to end this relation. Zara says God doesn't like divorce but gives right to people to separate if they are not happy. Zara says I Zara Ahmed, don't want to keep a relation with Kabir. Kabir says I will respect her wishes and will divorce her. Priest says that as per nikah papers, you will have to live 30 days together before divorce. Kabir recalls how he prayed to God that he will go away from Zara to make her fine, how he promised to stay away from her. He says no. Zara can't live with me under one roof. Zara is hurt. Kabir says you are talking about 1 month? I cant spend one day with her. Zara has tears in her eyes, Kabir leaves from there. Priest says we will send 3 notices to Kabir, if he doesn't answer then divorce will be finalized. Zara leaves from there.



Kabir is hurt and cries. Zara comes there and sees him. He wipes his tears. Zara says you started hating me this much? Answer me, you want freedom? Kabir says yes, I want freedom. Zara says you were ready to give life for me, why you started hating me so much? Kabir says everything ended. Zara says I was dying, I was in coma and you didn't come to meet me once? I saw love in your eyes, why didn't you come to see me? Why so much hate? Kabir goes from there but Zara goes behind him.



Kabir says I told you to not come to sharia board, you didn't think about our love at that time. Zara says then why didn't you agree for divorce? Kabir says because I can't spend one day with you, now notices will come and divorce will be finalized. He sits in car and starts to leave. Reporters gather around Zara. Zara gets agitated and starts fainting. Kabir runs to her and shouts at them. He lifts Zara in his arms, Zara sadly looks at him.



Kabir brings Zara to Irfan’s house. Zara says nothing changed between us, you still love me. Kabir says everything is changed. He holds her hand and brings her to Irfan. He asks Irfan to take care of his belongings.

