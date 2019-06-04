Ishq Subhan Allah: Kabir helps Zara

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Zara offering prayers and calling Kashan. She says I want to meet Ayesha, and I need your help. Kashan says you still care for her. Zara says it is between me and Kabir but that doesn't change our relation. Kashan says she wanted to talk to you but was embarrassed. Zara says I will make her feel better. Kashan says she was affected a lot, Zara says Zeenat is at home? Kashan says I will handle her. Zara says watchman doesn't let me inside. Kashan says dont worry about anything, only Ayesha will be in house when you come. Zara thanks him. Kashan thinks get ready Ayesha, she is coming.



Kabir is working in mosque. He goes to distribute clothes in poor in market. Zara comes in market to buy sacred items for Ayesha. Someone tries to snatch Zara’s purse from her. She screams. Kabir runs to her but thief leaves. Zara goes behind thief. Kabir goes behind her. Zara and Kabir follow thief on cycle. Kabir asks her to go back, it's dangerous. Zara says I dont need you, Kabir says I am pleading with you to go back. Zara says leave me alone. Kabir says I am not leaving you, I will help any girl in need. Zara says thief ran away. She goes behind him in jungle. Kabir finds him and beats him. Zara says leave him. Thief runs away. Kabir gives purse to Zara.



Zara and Kabir are on cycle. Zara says I don't need you to follow me. Kabir says you can't win in cycle race from me. Zara recalls how they used to go for cycling and enjoy together. Kabir and Zara stop at a signal. Zara says stop following me. Police-woman comes there and asks Zara if he is eve-teasing you? Kabir says I am her husband. Officer asks if he is lying? Tell me and I will put him in jail. Zara recalls Kabir’s harsh words and says I don't have a relation with him, I don't know him but he didn't misbehave with me. Officer says okay and leaves. Kabir looks on. Zara leaves from there.



Salma is tensed recalling that Zara wanted to go to Kabir’s house. Mina comes there and says you are worried about Zara? Salma says why is this happening with Zara? She loves Kabir and family a lot but he did that with her, she cries and says Zara wont be able to love anyone now. Mina says we can think about new start in her life, a new light can light her life again.



Zara comes to Ayesha’s house. Kashan brings Zeenat to market and says let's go to other market. Zeenat says you are in a good mood today. Zara calls Kashan but Zeenat takes call and puts on speaker. Zara says I came to house but I got late, is Zeenat with you? Zeenat says you are shameless that you are using my husband, we are coming home now.



Zara goes in Ayesha’s house and locks door. Zara comes to Ayesha’s room and sees her hugging her photo. Zara greets her and wipes her tears. Ayesha is surprised to see her and hugs her. Zara says don't cry, both Kabir and Zara are close to your heart, she tears their photo and says we got separated but we both love you, he is a good son, forgive him. Ayesha says no, he didn't respect my promise, he insulted you and your family, he is not a good person. Zara says Kabir forced me to leave this relation but I don't want you be away from your son, call Kabir back, Eid is here, dont make God angry, forgive him. Ayesha hugs her and says I can't forgive Kabir, he thinks he did the right thing. Zara says don't cry, I brought some things for you. She shows her water from Makkah. Zara hugs her and says I will come later. Zara thinks that Kabir has to say sorry to Ayesha for her to forgive him. I will make sure of it.