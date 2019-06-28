Ishq Subhan Allah: Kabir says only Zara can be his wife

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Zara recalling Kabir’s words that he wants Ruksaar back and how Ruksaar requested a function. Kabir tells Shahbaz that Ruksaar used Zara to comeback in this house; I had to call Ruksaar my wife and partner in front of Zara. Shahbaz says you are doing this for Zara. Kabir says I didn’t want to hurt you like this, why Ruksaar had to go there? I will not let Ruksaar succeed; no girl in this world can be my wife but Zara.

Azra says to Zara that I am so angry on Ruksaar, she came here and now used it to go back to Kabir. Zara says Kabir was insisting her, it’s not our problem now, I am going to market as Ahmed family is coming.

Ruksaar calls a priest and says Kabir came to meet you? He says yes. Ruksaar says thanks; I am coming to meet you. She ends call and says I will end this game which Kabir started.

Kabir is punching bag in anger. Ayesha comes there and asks him to stop it, I came here to ask.. Kabir says answer is yes, I am bringing Ruksaar here and you all will go with me. Ayesha says okay.. she is daughter-in-law so I will clean the room. You have locked your and Zara’s room for one year living in guest room, I will clean that room for Ruksaar. Kabir says no...Ruksaar will live with me in guest room.

Zara looks at dupatta and her moments with Kabir. She is in tears. Sari baatain mujhe yad plays. Kabir recalls his moments with Zara and comes outside their room. Zara comes to Azra and asks what happened? Zara says I left some things at Kabir’s house, I should get them back, Ruksaar won’t like some other woman’s things in her room now. She breaks down, Azra hugs her and cries. Kabir says Zara only you have right in this room, in me, in my soul...I won’t let Ruksaar succeed in her plan.

Ruksaar meets priest and says I want to talk to you about something. She tells him but he says I can’t do it without telling Kabir. He gets Kabir’s call. Ruksaar pleads him to not tell Kabir, I need your help, please. Priest takes Kabir’s call. Kabir asks if he did his work. Priest looks on.

Salma tells Irfan that Ruksaar succeeded in her plan and Zara is in pain again. Irfan says you want to send your daughter to Kabir? Salma says never after that insult. Irfan says then it doesn’t matter if Ruksaar goes to Kabir, Zara wants to show she doesn’t care if Ruksaar goes back to Kabir. Salma says our daughter is very nice, Kabir and Ruksaar will become one but our daughter will be alone, she will be lonely in life, I don’t understand your big talks but I want a good proposal for her, she will breakdown alone. Irfan hugs her and says find a good proposal for Zara. I am with you.

Kabir’s family comes to Zara’s house. Zara and everyone greet them. Ayesha says don’t know what to say. Zara says it’s okay, let’s sit. Kabir says there is no need for formalities. Shahbaz says we are here for our daughter-in-law Ruksaar. Ruksaar comes there dressed as bride. Ruksaar says to Zara that I was lost last two years, you took me to your house and everyone cared for me and today Kabir is here to take me, it all happened because of you, I can’t thank you enough. She hugs her. Kabir comes forward and offers his hand. Zara is about to extend her hand but stops. Ruksaar holds Kabir’s hand. He starts leaving with her. Zara is hurt and sad… it all turns out to be Zara’s dream. Shahbaz says call Ruksaar. Zara says she will come in sometime, have tea. Kabir says there is no need. Zara says you are our guest so let us serve you then you can take your wife. All look on.