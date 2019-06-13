Ishq Subhan Allah: Kabir scared for Zara

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Shahbaz says Ayesha is giving attention to Kabir only, he asks Kabir to comeback. Ayesha says its eid and I want Kabir to comeback home, I want Kabir to clean his heart, say sorry to Zara and bring her back. Shahbaz says he didnt do anything wrong.

Irfan says to Zara that they did wrong with you but you got their son Kabir reunited with his family, it shows her honesty, I am proud of you.

Kashan says Kabir shout apologize to Zara’s family. Kabir says I want to talk to Ayesha.

Kabir says to Ayesha that you know if I am doing something, there is a reason behind it, please forget about it. Zara sees them talking. Ayesha says you insulted them infront of all. Kabir says I did everything after a thought, I dont think I did anything wrong so I am not saying sorry, Zara will take divorce and this matter will end. Zara comes there and says Kabir is right, we tried a lot but this relation doesnt have a future, forget about everything. Ayesha says okay but answer me if you both will be able to forget each other and move on? if answer is yes then why you are looking away Zara? Kabir why your eyes show pain? Ayesha says today’s message was to rectify mistakes and end grudge. She says I am your mother, I know you both, if you both want me to be happy then atleast wish eid to each other. Ek dil hai plays.. Zara sadly looks at Kabir. Ayesha leaves from there. Zara moves closer to Kabir. Kabir pulls her in and hugs her. Zara hugs him tightly. Kabir moves back and says you were right, we cant stay away. Zara says I am tired of being strong, we cant stay away right? Kabir says right, we cant. Zara says you are bad, you didnt wish me eid. Kabir says I did. She turns to leave but Kabir holds her hand. Zara says I decorated all this for you. Kabir says its very nice, I was tired, I was happy to meet my Zara. Zara says I know your heart. Where is my eidi (gift). Kabir kisses her cheek and says here is your eidi, you want more? Zara shakes her hand and runs away. Kabir runs behind her, tere bin plays and tease each other. Kabir hugs her and gives her a flower. Zara sees a chandelier falling and pushes Kabir away, it falls on Zara.. it all turns out to be Kabir’s dream. He gets scared and sees Zara infront of him, he says eid mubarak and leaves.

Zeenat is talking to family and sees girl in veil hearing them. She runs behind her and says why were you listening to us? take off your veil? Ruksaar leaves from there and says to head staff that I have to leave. She leaves. Zeenat comes to head staff and asks where did she go? She tells her the way.

Azra shows letter to Zara and says someone added lines in this letter, that woman in veil had this box. Zara says it means that girl in veil knew Kabir since childhood? Zara recalls her voice and says now I know.

Ruksaar hides in a room. Zeenat comes there and says who are you? She takes off her veil and is shocked.