Ishq Subhan Allah: Rizwan is back

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Zara being worried and asking if Kabir was worried about Ruksaar. Azra says you really think so? He was blaming her two days back and now he worries for her? He is lying. Zara says he doesn’t show his real emotions but he is happy with Ruksaar then that’s fine. They leave.

Kabir comes home. Zeenat and Kashan are there. Kashan says please listen to her once. Zeenat says what you heard in Ruksaar’s house was wrong, Ruksaar really changed, she is not even talking to me, please punish me but forgive Ruksaar otherwise she won’t forgive me. Kabir says I heard everything in her house that day so don’t tell me anything.

Zara comes to bank. Kabir comes there too. They both fight for their turn on reception. Azra says stop it, come closer and it will solve the trouble. They give their cheques, take each other’s phone mistakenly and leave.

Zeenat cries and tells Shahbaz that my sister is angry with me. Shahbaz says your sister is very clever; she hates you to show Kabir that she has changed; she is pretending to hate you so she can get Kabir, and I will end Kabir and Zara’s relation.

Ruksaar calls Kabir and says I am sorry, what you heard from Zeenat was wrong. Zara takes phone and is shocked. She sees it is Kabir’s phone and ends call. She tells Azra that Kabir has my phone, inspector’s call for Rizwan’s visit will come on my phone and he can’t take it.

Kabir sees that he has Zara’s phone. He gets inspector’s call who says that visit time for Rizwan starts at 3pm. Zara comes there and takes phone. Kabir says why are you going to meet Rizwan? He tried to hurt us. Zara says I don’t have to answer you, he is my cousin and we celebrated Eid someday back so I wanted to greet him. She leaves. Kabir says I can’t let her meet Rizwan.

Kabir disguises as sardar and punctures Zara’s car and scooty tyres. He hides. Zara and Azra come there and see both vehicles punctured. Zara says we don’t have much time. Zara sees taxi and goes to him. It’s Kabir as driver. Zara says take us to jail road. She looks at Kabir and says come out of car. He does. Zara says I know him. Kabir looks on. Zara says why did you puncture our car tyre? Azra says what? Zara says he wanted us to take his cab so he must have punctured my car’s tyres. Kabir says you are wrong. Azra says we don’t have much time so let’s go with him. They sit in his cab. Kabir starts driving.