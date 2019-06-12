Ishq Subhan Allah : Ruksaar helps Zara

The episode starts with Azra saying to Zara that Ayesha is too miffed with Kabir, how will you patch them up? Zara shows her the gift and says it will do everything. She meets some guest and leaves gift. Ruksaar goes to gifts and hides her gift. She opens it and finds a card inside. Ruksaar stops a servant and takes pen, She writes something on card. She starts leaving but strikes with Zara. Ruksaar hides gift under table and leaves. Zara says weird. Ruksaar takes gift from there.

Kashan and Zeenat comes to function. Kashan says Ruksaar is still not fine, doctor didnt let us meet her. Zeenat tries to greet Kabir but he leaves. Ruksaar sees Ayesha alone and puts gift on her table.

Zara sees gift on Ayesha’s table. Shahbaz sees her so Zara leaves.

Zeenat says to Kashan that Kabir insulted me. Kashan says you threw Zara out of house. Zeenat says only my younger sister understood me, she doesnt want to meet me anymore. Ruksaar hides and hears it. Kashan gets call and leaves. Ruksaar puts veil on and brings juice for Zeenat, Zeenat trips but Ruksaar pulls her closer and hugs her, she thinks I love you a lot sister. She leaves from there.

Azra starts hosting event and says we have put gifts on every table. Zara says eid is celebrated to end all fights, we have chose people who are fighting so gifts are intended to end fights. Zeenat says it might be Zara’s trick to make Kabir say sorry publicly. Ayesha says maybe then Kabir will get some sense. Zara shows gifts to everyone. Zara asks Azra to say sorry to Zeenat. Azra says sorry for fooling her with a diamond ring. Zeenat is stunned. All laugh. Azra says I am sorry Zeenat, she gives money to Zeenat. Zara says end this fight. Zeenat takes money and hugs Azra and Zara, she says I will see you both later. Azra says next is Ahmed family, she asks Kabir to open the box. Zeenat says dont do it. All ask Kabir to open it. Kabir takes mike and opens the box. He reads letter and is stunned. Kabir says someone is angry with me, I was sent to a mosque for studies, I used to miss my mother so much so once I left mosque and it took me 2 days to reach home, she threatened me that she will break my legs if I ran away from mosque without telling anyone then she pleaded with Shahbaz to not send me back but Shahbaz wanted me to study and sent me back, I used to miss my mother so much so I started writing letters to her, I used to plead her to bring me back but she said that making you a priest is your father’s dream so fulfill it. Azra says to Zara that we didnt about mosque thing, who added it? Ruksaar hides and says I always planned against Zara but not anymore, I felt happy in helping you doing things right, I promise you I will try my best to end your fight with Kabir and make you be with him again. Azra says to Zara that maybe Kabir added it, he melted, hope Ayesha melts too. Ayesha cries hearing all that. Kabir says those words became my reality, I studied hard but I missed her so much, I didn't come back till I became priest but my mother is not with me. He says to Ayesha that I fulfilled your dream, please talk to me, please hug me, remember how you used to protect me. Ayesha gets emotional and hugs him. They both cry. Zara smiles. Ruksaar smiles too. All clap for them. Kabir hugs Ayesha and nods at Zara.