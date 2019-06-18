Ishq Subhan Allah: Ruksaar makes Kabir jealous

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Ruksaar saying to Kabir and Zara that you both are here because you are scared for each other. Kabir and Zara think about how right she is. Zara says it is not like that. Kabir says you are wrong. Ruksaar says then look in each others eyes and say I am wrong? Zara looks away. Ruksaar asks Azra if Zara could sleep last night or was worried for Kabir? Azra says why would Zara turn in her sleep, she sleeps peacefully. Ruksaar says your stammering told me you are lying. She tells that love is not something that can be stopped, I loved Kabir like crazy, I know him more than himself, Zara you don't have to hide anything from me, I tried many tricks to throw you out of Kabir’s life so I did PhD on you too, I know your hearts, forget everything and accept that you both love each other still. Kabir smirks and says I didn't come here because I care, I am here because you are still my wife. Azra asks Zara if she wants more insult? We will not stay here. Ruksaar stops Zara and says Kabir told us but why are you here? Zara looks on.

Irfan is looking around for Zara. Salma says she went to meet Ruksaar, you were sleeping, she doesn't listen, Kabir hurt her so much but still she cares for him. Irfan says let her be. Salma says don't we give her too much time? Kabir got Ruksaar back but we have to take decision for Zara as well.

Kabir asks Zara why she is her? Zara says actually. She gives her money and says its for serving in eid party, she leaves. Kabir leaves too. Ruksaar says I will make them confess. She calls Hamid Ansari and says I will tell you about Zara.

Kabir is in car and recalls Ruksaar’s words that he still loves Zara. He comes out of car and says God why you keep doing this? I love her but went away from her but now Ruksaar is back, I don't trust her, show me right path. Ruksaar calls him. Kabir says what do you want? Ruksaar asks him to meet her in a cafe.

Azra and Zara comes to cafe. Azra says Ruksaar called you and you are here? Zara says I care for Kabir but I want to know what Ruksaar wants.

Kashan comes in room. Zeenat is setting her jewelry and is calm, she says my sister has become intelligent. Kashan says you are above humans. Zeenat says I will give clothes and jewelry to her, give me 25K. Kashan says what? Zeenat says you are a businessman so its nothing. Kashan gives her his card and thinks its useless to argue with her.

Kabir comes to cafe. Servant makes him sit behind Zara. Ruksaar sends some guys near Zara. One guy says Zara look so nice, she is getting divorced so I will send marriage proposal to her house. Kabir hears it and is angry. Guy comes to Zara and proposes her with rose bouquet. Azra smirks. Kabir is angry. Zara and Azra start laughing. She asks guy to sit with them. Ruksaar smiles seeing it. Guy says that I like Zara and will send marriage proposal. Zara says are you in school? go and prepare for exams. He says I look young. He requests for a photo. Zara says focus on your studies. She takes bouquet and takes photo with him. Kabir sees her laughing with guy and is angry. Ruksaar sends another guy to Kabir. Guy sits with Kabir and says I heard you are divorcing Zara? I can help her, you lived with her so you must know about her likes. Kabir breaks glass in his hand and starts beating the guy. Zara sees it and is shocked.