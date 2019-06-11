Ishq Subhan Allah: Ruksaar returns

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Amaan telling the family about the Eid moon. Ayesha prays and recalls her Eid with Zara. They all wish each other.

Shahbaz calls Kabir. Kabir says my bike broke down, I will call you when I reach mosque. He ends call and prays.

Zara sees moon and recalls her Eid with Kabir. She comes to balcony and sees Kabir on road. He is stunned to see her. Zara looks away. Kabir starts his bike and leaves from there. Zara thinks that God give me strength.

Irfan leads prayers. Kabir, Shahbaz, and all men are there. They all greet each other. Irfan greets Shahbaz and Kabir. Kabir hugs him and looks away.

Irfan comes home. Kabir and his family come to Irfan’s function. Ayesha is there.

Zara arrives there. Kabir looks away. A girl in burqa comes there. She takes off her veil and it is Ruksaar. She sees Kabir and smiles. Zara sees girl in veil trying to get a pass. She asks servant if she is part of staff? Servant says yes. Zara asks if you need anything then let me know. Ruksaar greets her and leaves. Zara is in doubt. Kabir tries to talk to Ayesha but she ignores him. Kabir thinks at least greet me for Eid.

Zara calls servant to serve Ayesha’s family. She does and cleans Amaan’s shirt. Zara says to Azra that I like this staff member. Amaan and Nussu meet each other.

Zara comes to Kabir’s family. Salma greets Ayesha. Zara hugs Ayesha. Ayesha says I pray that you get all happiness in world, I am lucky to have you, you are blessing for us, you always think about others so I pray that you get happiness you deserve. Kabir greets Salma. Salma recalls him insulting her family but greets him. Zara asks her to bless him. Salma says be happy Kabir. Kabir holds her hand and kisses it. He thanks her calling her Ammi. Zara hugs Salma. Shahbaz says it is a good function. We will sit now. Azra says Ayesha is not talking to Kabir. Ruksaar hears this and says Kabir and Ayesha are not talking?

Kabir says to Ayesha that today is Eid, please let me hug you. She stops him. Kabir turns to leave but Ayesha puts hand on his head and blesses him, Kabir thanks her, Ayesha glares at him and leaves. Azra says it is difficult to patch them up.