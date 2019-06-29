Ishq Subhan Allah: Ruksaar takes divorce from Kabir

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Zara looking at Kabir, but he looks away. She serves him tea. He takes it and puts it away. Zara sits beside him and puts tea in plate from cup. Kabir smiles and takes it. Zara leaves from there. Kabir thinks I will pray for your happiness.

Shahbaz thanks Irfan for serving them and says call our daughter-in-law. Irfan says we have morals unlike you, people are lucky from where daughters leave. Ruksaar comes there. Irfan says you are like my daughter so I will give your hand to Kabir. Ruksaar says you really want to send me off as your daughter? He nods. Ruksaar says I lost my father in young age and never thought I would get father’s love again. Zeenat hugs her. Ruksaar kisses Irfan’s hand and says you have done me a favour by calling me your daughter, I can’t lie, I lied to you all, my plan was something else, I said yes to go with Kabir because I needed time, I can’t go with Kabir as I am not his wife. Kabir says you are playing again? You can play but I will take you from here, you are my wife and have to come with me. Irfan sits down. Ruksaar brings papers and says read them carefully. Kabir sees divorce papers that he signed before. Ruksaar says to Irfan that my relation with Kabir was on paper only; I have got witness too as priest. She shows divorce papers and says my nikah is nullified and I am telling truth, I just want Kabir and Zara to become one, Kabir I won’t hurt Zara, I really want you and Zara to become one.. Can I leave now? I want to go back to my small house. Kabir takes divorce papers and leaves.

Ruksaar comes to Kabir and says you will not ask how I got these papers made? Kabir says I made these papers, when I saw you after eid, I requested for this certificate but how you got it? Ruksaar says I got a call from priest if I agree with it then you came here to take me back but I knew it was because of Zara, I went to priest and pleaded him that we need this certificate as I want to reunite Zara and Kabir. Kabir says it means you are not playing any trick? Ruksaar says I promise. Kabir says maybe you have really changed, it’s difficult for me to accept it but if I get to know that you are about to hurt Zara or anyone else then it will be bad for you. He leaves.

Zara cries. Azra says don’t cry, what Kabir did with you, Ruksaar did it with you. Zara says Kabir is doing all this as a duty; he was ready to accept her when he hates her just because of duty then why didn’t he think to come and see me when I was in coma? Azra asks her to not cry, I will cheer you up.

Kabir offers prayer in mosque and thanks God for sending Ruksaar away from his life, he prays for Zara’s happiness.

Irfan comes to Ruksaar with Zara. Irfan says you can live with us till rain season ends. Zara says yes you are living here.

Kabir gets a call from a priest. Kabir says lets meet in cafe. Kabir comes to cafe. Irfan and Salma are there too. He hears them. Irfan says he didn’t come till now? Salma says what if Zara doesn’t agree? Irfan says Zara shouldn’t know about this, that’s why we are here. Salma says our troubles are increasing, till when we will keep hiding this from Zara? Irfan says our problems can increase but Zara shouldn’t know about this, Kabir has given her so many wounds so let her heal. Salma says till when we will keep hiding this? Kabir thinks what they are hiding from Zara?