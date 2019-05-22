Ishq Subhan Allah: Shahbaz wants Maqbool to be killed

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Zara falling from the stairs and Kabir running to hold her. He gets shocked seeing Zara bleeding. He tells Zara's cousin to get medicines. Salma tells Zara to take care of herself. Kabir recalls Zeenat’s words that if he and Zara stay together then they will end up hurting themselves. Kabir asks how she slipped on oil. Nussu tells Kabir that she saw the servant pouring oil on the stairs. Kabir asks the servant who is she and threatens to call the cops.

The servant lies in front of Kabir and says that she was taking oil to the kitchen and it spilled from her hand. She tells Kabir that she went to clean it, but before that, Zara slipped. Kabir tells Zara that he does not trust the servant.

Ayesha calls Kabir and asks him did he call Sehrun? Kabir tells the entire story to Ayesha. She gets worried for Zara. Ayesha tells Shahbaz that Kabir called Mehrun and he gets worried. Kabir tells Ayesha that the servant purposely threw oil on stairs and wanted to harm Zara.



Shahbaz tells Kabir that he knows the servant and tells him not to call the cops. Kabir tells Zara to rest and take care of herself. He feels dizzy and Mina asks him if he got an injury while saving Zara. Azra takes him to room and Mina gives him headache medicines.

Alina massages Kabir’s head and Zara comes there. She puts a hand on his head and tells Kabir to take rest. Zara tries to leave but Kabir holds her hand. Zara tells Azra and Alina to sleep with Mina. Zara holds Kabir’s hand and kisses it.

Ayesha tells Shahbaz that he should not worry about Kabir. Shahbaz tells her that he got Kabir married to Zara so that she could help him become a head priest but says in return he has ruined his relationship. Shahbaz blames Zara for coming back in Kabir's life.

Zara calls Shahbaz from Kabir’s phone and tells him that Maqbool and his boss should be arrested. Shahbaz tells Zara that Rizwan was the mastermind behind everything. Zara tells Shahbaz to help him in catching Maqbool.

Shahbaz comes to the storeroom and opens the box. He takes out a gun and puts bullets in it. Zara tells Azra that she has got Maqbool’s address. Shahbaz calls his goon and tells them to kill Maqbool.