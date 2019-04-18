Ishq Subhan Allah: Zara and Kabir in Mumbai

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Kabir saying to Zeenat that I will go to Mumbai with Amaan but will be back in two days for divorce. Zeenat says okay.



Kabir comes to Mumbai and recalls his last visit with Zara. He passes by a market where Zara is. Zara gets down from the car and feels something but ignores it. Kabir looks around but does not see her. Zara talks to her cousins while Kabir leaves. Zara asks her cousin to sit in car while she shops.



Zara goes to shop with her elder cousin. Zara’s cousin sees Amaan trying to use a toy, she takes it from him and tells him how to use it. Amaan washes his hand and says you cannot touch me, my uncle tells me that it is not good, he is very good. Zara’s cousin Nusu says that my aapi Zara is best too, she leaves. Kabir comes to Amaan and says what happened? Amaan says that other girl was touching me. Nusu tells Zara that one guy washed his hand after I touched him. Zara recalls how Kabir used to do it too.



Mami Mina calls Salma and tells her that Zara’s health is improving but you have to give her medicines on time when she comes to Lucknow otherwise she will be stressed too. Salma says what if divorce matter give her more stress? Mina asks her to calm down, it was not a good relation for them. Salma says you did not see them together, they were perfect couple. That is why I am hurt.



Alina calls Kabir and asks where are you? Alina says I am coming to home as Amir left for some work. Kabir says I will meet you tomorrow when divorce proceeding starts, he ends call. Alina says I will talk to Ayesha.



Alina comes home. Ayesha hugs her. Zeenat says you came early? Alina says I was missing family. Shahbaz asks her to sit and have breakfast. Ayesha hugs her and says come with me. She leaves with her. zeenat says Alina cant stop Kabir and Zara’s divorce.



A man comes to Kabir and says girl who was talking to this boy (Amaan) left this phone. Amaan says I know where she went. Kabir and Aman starts going towards Zara’s car but it drives away. Shopkeeper tells him to go in next street and he might find them.



Ayesha cries and tells Alina that nothing can happen now. Alina says Zara went in coma and never talked to Kabir, we should bring them together, let them talk, they love each other. Ayesha says they have took decision. Alina says Zara kept helping me to marry Amir, I will fight to unite them, Zara is in Mumbai and Kabir is there too, we can talk to Salma and try to get them together so they can finish their misunderstanding.



Zara gets down from car near a shop and asks for a dupatta but man asks him to in another street. Nusu says I am not coming with you. Zara says dont fight with anyone now, say sorry if that guy comes here again, you should respect people even if they have different thoughts. Zara and Elder cousin leaves. Kabir comes there and gives Nusu her phone. Nusu says sorry to Amaan and says my aapi said that people can have different opinions but we should respect them. Kabir recalls how Zara said same thing to Kabir and said she will respect his thoughts too. Kabir says to Nusu that I am sorry on Amaan’s behalf, where is Aapi? Nusu shows him the street.