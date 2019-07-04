Ishq Subhan Allah: Zara bickers with Kabir

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Zara and Kabir drinking water from cooler. They take each other’s file. Kabir gives her file to her and sees it Azra’s application. He thinks why she is here. Zara says to Azra that why Kabir is here? Azra says it doesn’t matter. Zara says Irfan doesn’t like to see Kabir, I always wanted to see Kabir working for people but also work for himself, I saw today that he was thinking about working. Azra says wow, you notice him a lot. Zara says I am not thinking about going back to him.

Kabir comes to Shahbaz’s office and doesn’t see him there. He puts his lunchbox there and leaves. He comes to reception and tries to ask about Zara but Zara comes there. Kabir takes pen from reception and tries to see Zara’s papers. Zara tries to see his papers too. Kabir says you were looking in my papers, are you becoming part of sharia board again? I am not asking you that, I don’t have a right. Zara says I don’t want to know why you are here too. I am here to get Azra selected for job. Kabir says I don’t want to know. Kabir says I can’t tell you why I am here as I am a stranger. He thinks I miss banters like these.

Kabir says to Shahbaz that I am going for a job. Shahbaz says you don’t need it, you are nation’s hero. Kabir says I have to pay 80 lacs which is my duty. Shahbaz says then go. Kabir says bless me and then I will go. Shahbaz smiles and says my blessings are with you, may God help you out, Kabir leaves. Shahbaz shakes his head.

Zara says to Azra that Kabir is not here to become part of sharia board but why he is here. Kabir meets manager in sharia board for job. Manager says I will ask my friend in NGO to give you a job. Kabir says I can’t take money from people who are working for betterment of people. Manager says they get investment from investors so you can work for people and also earn. Kabir says okay and leaves. Zara comes to manager to get files for Irfan, she asks about Kabir. Manager says Kabir is looking for job. Zara thanks him and smiles. Azra says to Zara that you are too happy for him.

Alia sees her father’s death certificate missing and says to Kabir that don’t know what is truth. Kabir says move on in life, you have to achieve a lot of things, and your future is waiting. He hugs her, she smiles.

Zara is reading a book and imagines Kabir telling her that he will get a job. Kabir is reading a book and imagines Zara saying that work hard and you will get a job, I just want you to be happy. Kabir smiles.. bemisal aye plays.

Ruksaar comes to Salma’s room and sees her sleeping. She looks around but Azra catches her and calls everyone there. Zara asks what happened. Azra says I saw her silently coming here, she was stealing something.