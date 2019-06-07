Ishq Subhan Allah: Zara challenges Shahbaz

The episode starts with Ayesha being in the car with Zara. She recalls her meeting with Kabir and cries. Zara is worried. They come home. Aysha says to Zara that I am not miffed with you but don't do this again. Zara says forgive Kabir, celebrate eid with him. Ayesha says he broke your heart but he gave himself pain for life too, he broke down without you, I saw him dying this year, his happiness is with you, he broke his and my heart by leaving you. She leaves.

Kabir recalls Azra’s words that he didnt even pick Zara’s call when she needed him most. Kabir comes to Shahbaz’s house and says Irfan had heart attack and nobody informed me? She was trying to connect with me for reports but someone switched off my phone and Zeenat didn't let her in? Did you know about this? Answer me? Shahbaz is tensed.

Zeenat comes home and says to servant that tell me if Zara came here? Servant says nobody came here. Zeenat says Ayesha is sleeping so I will check my diamond rings. She goes to her room and says free things are so good. She recalls her moments with Ruksaar how she used to share her free things with Zeenat. Zeenat says Ruksaar. I miss you so much, you would be so happy to see all this, don't worry I am coming to meet you. She leaves.

Zara is in car. Azra says don't think about Kabir, dont melt for Kabir listening to Ayesha, we will be miffed if you get distracted for him. Zara says I didn't melt for him, my heart has become of stone for him, I am not a fool but I promised and will make Kabir and Ayesha reunite. I know a way.

Zara and Azra come home. Zara says to Irfan that I want to announce a condition for sharia board members on eid.

Shahbaz says to Kabir that I switched off your phone that night because you were crying and Zeenat was worried for you too, I didnt want you to become weak that night for Zara, we didnt know about Irfan, forget about everything. He says you are back in sharia board. He shows him sharia board head chair and says my dream is to make you sit on this chair. Kabir says I am not interested in this chair, this place took my life from me, I don't need anything from this place. He leaves meeting room.

Zara comes to sharia board and recalls how she had a fight with Kabir and how she got shot. Kabir is walking in corridor too in daze. He sees Zara and look down. He says you here? you became member again? Zara doesnt answer him and leaves.

Zara meets Shahbaz in meeting room and says Irfan has given new order for eid celebrations, all have to bring their families in eid festival. Shahbaz says why are you doing all this? You forget Kabir, you can't get him, forget him, he doesn't want you anymore, this won't work. Zara says Kabir has to come, this is sharia board order and you are part of it, if he doesn't come then you will be insulted. She leaves from there.

Zeenat comes to hospital and meets nurse. Nurse says you didn't tell us you are coming? Ruksaar doesnt want to meet anyone. Zeenat says tell her that I won a diamond ring, call her. Nurse is tensed and goes. Nurse says to doctor that she will meet her for sure today, how will we bring Ruksaar?