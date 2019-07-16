Ishq Subhan Allah: Zara cries in pain

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Zara being locked in burning room and crying in pain. Kabir breaks glass window and goes inside, he says nothing will happen to you. Zara is stabbed in stomach because of a nail. Kabir lifts her and takes her from there. Rizwan locks factory door from outside and leaves.

Kabir is looking around in factory to find a way. He asks Zara to sit while he looks around. Zara cries in pain. Kabir hugs her and says keep your eyes open, you want me to make you laugh? Zara says dont leave. Kabir says you are with me, dont worry, I am coming. Kabir sees a burning drum going near Zara, he uses extinguisher to save her and asks her to cover her mouth.

Shahbaz calls his goon, goon says patrol is filling in tank, soon factory will be blasted, there is no one inside, he ends call and mistakenly his phone falls in tank.

Zeenat comes to Shahbaz and asks him for fees as Kashan is in Shikharpur. Shahbaz gives her money and says why he went there? Zeenat says for property, she leaves. Shahbaz says he left when I said no. He calls Kashan but Kashsn doesnt take his call and says I cant tell him that I failed there as well. He sees goons coming to a shop and using Zara’s purse for money. Goons leave. Kashan says why goons had Zara’s phone? They did steal from them? He calls Kabir and Zara but their phones are off.

Kabir is trying to break a door. Zara is crying in pain. Kabir says don’t worry, we will leave. He screams from window to save them, my wife is here.

Salma is calling Zara and tells Irfan that Zara’s phone is not ringing, I am worried. Irfan says call Kabir or Ayesha. He leaves. Salma calls Ayesha. Ayesha says Kabir’s phone is not working but don’t worry, they must be fine.

Zara shows a vent to Kabir. He tries and takes net off. He says we have to leave. Zara is fainting. Kabir says no, you can’t faint; I will leave and then pull you out. Kabir goes out of vent. Zara tries to crawl near vent but falls down. Kabir jumps from other side and knocks on door. Shahbaz’s goon is outside and sees tank filled with patrol, he lights matchstick.