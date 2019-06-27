Ishq Subhan Allah: Zara separates herself from Kabir and Ruksaar

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Kashan thanking Zara. Zeenat folds her hands and thanks Zara. Zara says don’t do it. In the morning, Ayesha says I will drop Aman, Zeenat you can go to Ruksaar. Kabir comes there and asks what happened to her? Kashan tells him how Ruksaar was ill and Zara took her to her house. Kashan and Zeenat leave. Ayesha prays for Ruksaar and Zara. She leaves. Kabir tells Shahbaz that I knew Ruksaar would play something, she will hurt Zara, and I won’t let her hurt Zara. I will throw Ruksaar out of her house. Shahbaz says think before you go there as then they will know you still care for Zara. Kabir says I will do something that would make Zara safe and for them to not doubt me.



Ruksaar wakes up. Zara says she will stay here for some days and will be fine. Kabir comes there and says there is no need. He says to Ruksaar that you are my duty, you are my wife. Zara is hurt to hear it. Kabir says it’s my responsibility to take care of you, come here and let me check how you are. Ruksaar is confused but goes to him. Kabir puts his jacket on her and says I won’t want my wife to have someone else’s pity so I am taking you home, I will take care of you. I am waiting outside. Kabir thinks I know it must be hurting Zara to hear me call Ruksaar my wife but this is the only way to keep Zara safe. Zara takes Kabir’s jacket from Ruksaar and gives it to her, she says go Ruksaar, your husband is here to take you. Ruksaar looks at them and laughs, she says you both are same, you both can’t forget each other, Kabir came here as he cares for Zara. Zara says don’t bring me in this; you are his wife so you can go with him. Kabir says you heard her, let’s go. Ruksaar says you did not trust me and now you want to take me with you? Answer me... Kabir says enough, I don’t trust you, I know if you stay here, you will hurt Zara and then people will talk that I couldn’t handle my wife and hurt people whom I don’t have relation with, you are still my wife and you still have relation with Ahmed family so come with me. Ruksaar says I am not going with you. Kabir says to Zara that you brought Ruksaar here; ask her to come with me. Zara says she is not your servant, if she doesn’t want to go then she can stay here, I brought her here as guest. Kabir says this is Ruksaar, don’t trust her. Kashan says enough, Ruksaar was ill and Zara brought her here, everybody is fine. Kabir says I am not leaving without Ruksaar. Ruksaar says only Zara deserves to go with you, I will not come with you. Irfan says enough...don’t take my daughter’s name with Kabir, he showed how much he cares for my daughter in front of all, you can stay here as much as you want but don’t hurt my daughter and Kabir...this is not your in-laws’ house that you can come here anytime and insult us. Ruksaar thinks I can’t even take his side, what have you done Kabir? Zara calms Irfan down and says I will talk to Kabir and Ruksaar.



Zara talks to Kabir and Ruksaar. She says that my father got heart-attack so I don’t want to give him more stress, Ruksaar I have already clarified that I have no interest in Kabir, I have moved on so why you both keep bringing me in your problems, I have changed my paths now you both can decide what you want with your relation. She looks away and is hurt. Kabir says you heard her, let’s go with me. Ruksaar says I am ready to go with you but you kept a function for Zara so keep a small function for me, bring your family and take me from here. Kabir says okay, I will bring my family. He leaves.