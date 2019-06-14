Ishq Subhan Allah: Zara takes Ruksaar’s side

MUMBAI:

The episode starts with Zeenat asking the girl to take off her veil. She pulls it off and sees someone. She asks who are you? Why were you spying on us? Girl says I was just hearing gossip, I am sorry. Zeenat says don't do it again and leaves. Ruksaar comes from under table and thanks girl, she gives her money.

Zara says to Azra that girl knew about Kabir’s childhood and says it was Ruksaar.



Amaan fights with Nussu and cries. Ruksaar comes there in veil and consoles him, she says I am like your aunt. Amaan says I have only one aunt and favorite one, its Ruksaar. Ruksaar says don't cry, I will take for a chocolate. She starts leaving with Amaan. Zeenat runs behind her and pushes her, she says you were running away with my kid? Zara comes there and tries to stop her. Zeenat blames Zara that you sent her to kidnap my Amaan? She is about to slap her but Ruksaar says sister.. all are shocked. Zara says yes its Ruksaar. She takes off her veil, Zeenat gets emotional and cries.

Ruksaar talks to family and says I know I did wrong but trust me I am not lying about asylum. Kabir says we are not going to believe you like this. He calls doctor and says she came from asylum but I dont trust her. Ruksaar says to Zara that I became fine one year back and I tried to plot against you but I couldn't do anything wrong with you because doctor told me that I lost my memory and then recalled everything, I recalled how you took care of me as a kid, my hatred turned into love, I went away from your people and live in a society nearby, I have given my life to prayers and God. Kashan says you didnt care about your sister? She was so worried about you. Ruksaar says I am sorry for not meeting you but there was a reason, I believe that whatever wrong I did till now was provoked by Zeenat, I have understood that Kabir is not for me, I didn't comeback because I knew Zeenat would provoke me against Kabir and Zara again, I missed Zeenat so much, she hugs her. She says when I heard about eid function, I wanted to meet you all, I just wanted to watch you people from far and leave but I got caught, I pray for Kabir and Zara to reunite day and night. Kabir says you lie well, you tried to kill Zara and now pray for me and her to become one? I know you from childhood, you always do things with a mission, tell me why you are here? Zeenat says enough Kabir, you have destroyed her life. Salma says enough, dont talk about Zara, don't you dare insult her. Zeenat says I cant bear my sister’s insult too, she was ill and Kabir is blaming her? Ayesha says enough. She says to Ruksaar that lets go home and talk. Ruksaar says no I live in a basti (slum) and I can't come with you. Ayesha says maybe God is rewarding you for your prayers, come with us. Ruksar says no, I wont come in that house till Zara and Kabir come with me. All are shocked. Zeenat says to Ruksaar that Kabir is not with Zara anymore. Ruksaar says I promised to not go in that house without Kabir and Zara. Zeenat thinks what if she pretending to be nice? Zeenat whispers to Ruksaar that I know you might be working on a big mission, she blesses for her to become successful. Ruksaar smiles. Zeenat says Ruksaar doesn't want anything bad. Zara says to Ruksaar that I am happy for you but stop thinking about Kabir and me together, we have moved on and don't want to be with each other, she says we should leave. Ayesha holds Zara’s hand and kisses her forehead. Zara says I will come to meet you soon, she leaves. Ruksaar looks at Kabir and thinks I know he cant live without her, I will know the reason behind all this.