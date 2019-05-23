Ishq Subhan Allah: Zara's life in danger, Shahbaz's deadly game

MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular daily soap, Ishq Subhan Allah, is all set to unfold new twists and turns.

Zara and Kabir's life is taking a new turn where Zara now decides to know about the sharp shooter.

She wants to find out the truth about the attack which had happened to them.

She gets a clue that Maqbool was the sharpshooter and was hired by someone.

It was Shahbaz who had hired Maqbool to shoot Zara and kill her. Zara now gets in action to find out the truth and reach Maqbool.

On the other hand, Shahbaz asks his goons to kill Maqbool so that Zara can't reach him and find out his truth.

