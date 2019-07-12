Ishq Subhan Allah: Zara's tough promise

MUMBAI: Kabir reads news which says that Zara was seen romancing Kabir whom she is divorcing, she is shameless. Kabir says I will not spare the person who wrote this news, he tried to tarnish my Zara. Shahbaz says you have done this, you have tarnished her image, this image is not fake right? Kabir looks away. Shahbaz says newspaper are writing because they are getting content, you are both going to divorce but dont leave each other, you are at fault. Ayesha comes there and sees it too.



Rizwan sees news and asks his man to find this Wasim and details of this news.



Ayesha asks Kabir that look at this photo, nobody can trust that you both are separate, she will be insulted now and you think its nothing? Kabir says if my parents are unhappy to see this then Zara must be going



though a lot. Ayesha says think about Irfan and Salma, either this photo is wrong or your divorce, accept your sin and say sorry to Irfan and his family.



Salma says to Irfan that why Kabir wants to tarnish our image like this? Kabir calls Irfan and says I know you are miffed with me but it was not our fault, we just met there, its not Zara’s fault, they want to tarnish her image. Irfan says I trust her completely, you decided to divorce her then you stay away from her. Kabir says you are right, I will try my best to remain away, Irfan ends call. Salma says Zara should understand society too. Irfan says look at this photo, our daughter is so happy with Kabir. Salma says she is here at this point in life because of this. Irfan says I have to take decision which I dont want to.



Zara comes home. Azra shows her news and says Kabir called Irfan, he was angry. Irfan comes to Zara and says where were you? Zara says I was going to meet you at ATM but then.. she tells him everything and says this is wrong news. Irfan says yes, I trust you but do you trust myself? Zara says yes. Irfan says then we will take decision for you, you have to promise me that you will not accept Kabir again, you will divorce him, promise me that you will not be emotional and can remain happy without him. Zara says I dont want to go back to him. Irfan says then prove that you are Zara who takes decisions from heart and move on. He leaves.



Kabir is in room and miss Zara. Otherside Zara cries and miss him too. Naina plays as they recall their moments together.



Zara says to Azra that if I give my promise to Irfan then all doors back to Kabir are closed for me.



Shahbaz says to Kabir that people are laughing at us. Kabir says I am just going to job. They see Kashan coming home and is in sad state. Kashan says everything is finished, I was finalizing the deal but all money is gone. Shahbaz says you both are useless.



Rizwan says to his man that Shahbaz took this photo to insult his son? Shahbaz will try to separate Zara and Kabir but I will keep bringing them together, Shahbaz then will try attack Zara but he will mistakenly kill his own son.