Ishq Unplugged fame Shruti Prakash to play the new generation lead in Saathiya

By SrividyaRajesh
24 Jan 2017 08:16 PM

Star Plus' popular show Saathiya (Rashmi Sharma Productions) will now see the new generation actors flourish in a new track of their own!!!

Soon the show will follow the foot steps of other popular shows of the channel like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Suhani Si Ek Ladki and will dwell feel into the story of the younger generation to bring in freshness.

As we know, Saathiya will soon introduce the son of Ahem (Mohammad Nazim) and Gopi (Devoleena Bhattacharjee) and his love life.

We now hear that the new female lead of the show will enter in tonight's episode.

Actor Shruti Prakash who was seen as the lead in Channel V' s Ishq Unplugged has been cast as the girl opposite Gopi' s son who will enter much later.

As we know, Shruti is a singer by profession and has been a semi finalist in Closeup Web Singer contest.

As per credible sources, "Shruti will play the role of Sita who will be saved by Jaggi in tonight's episode. She will be shown living with Gopi and Jaggi."

We buzzed Shruti but did not get through to her.

We buzzed Producer Rashmi Sharma but did not get revert.

Watch this space for more updates.

