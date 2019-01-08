Ishqbaaaz actor bags another show, Kushal’s throwback photo, Kareena was the inspiration for this Dil se Dil Tak actress, and other Telly Updates

MUMBAI: Here we bring you all the new and fresh happenings from the world of television. Read on.

Niti Taylor recovers from illness

Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan fame actress Niti Taylor was hospitalized a few days back. She was admitted to Delhi hospital where she underwent an internal bleeding surgery. Her fans and celebrities like Palak Muchhal and Stebin Ben wished her speedy recovery.

Anushka Sen and Vikkas Manaktala to Star in Colors TV’s Jhansi Ki Rani

Well, we are sure you are eagerly waiting for the Bollywood film Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi that stars Kangana Ranaut and Ankita Lokhande. And now the story of Jhansi will be coming back on television also. The show was previously aired on Zee TV and now it will air on Colors TV. The makers will introduce some changes in the storyline and will give a fresh soap with a new ensemble cast. As per media reports, Anushka Sen, who was last seen in Internet Wala Love, will be starring in the titular role. The 16-year-old actress is all set to show her fierce side with this power packed role. Vikkas Manaktala, who was last seen in Life OK's Ghulam, has also been roped in to play a crucial role in the show.

Haarsh Limbachiya to make Bollywood debut with the upcoming PM Modi biopic

The year 2019 couldn't have got off to a better start for writer and TV personality, Harsh Limbachiya. He has written many scripts for Comedy Circus. Harsh, who tied the knot with ace comedian Bharti Singh, is all set to make the grand transition as the writer of a major upcoming Bollywood film. The upcoming PM Modi biopic was announced only last week and the first poster of the film went live yesterday. Vivek Oberoi looks unrecognizable and it almost seems like PM Modi is standing there himself. Harsh announced about the same on his social media account.

Amit Tandon's wife Ruby is now a free bird

Amit Tandon and his wife Ruby went through a living hell, when the latter was locked up in Dubai jail. As per a report of a leading entertainment tabloid, Ruby's ordeal with Dubai Police is over and she is now a free bird. Amit confirmed the news and said now his wife is a free bird and she is flown down to London to be with her mother.

This Ishqbaaaz actor bags another show

Leenesh Mattoo aka Rudra Oberoi of Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz is all set to return to television. The actor might be soon seen in Star Plus’ upcoming show. It seems Gul Khan who was the producer of the serial is coming up with a new show soon. And we hear the makers have approached Leenesh Mattoo to be a part of the show. Leenesh's character Rudra became a household name; he quit Suhani Si Ek Ladki to do Ishqbaaaz.

Kareena Kapoor was the inspiration for this Dil se Dil Tak actress

Dil Se Dil Tak actress Jasmin Bhasin is gearing up for her upcoming show Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji. She says that she took inspiration from actress Kareena Kapoor Khan for her role in the upcoming series. In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Jasmin said that while preparing for the role she took inspiration from Kareena Kapoor’s role of Geet (Jab We Met).

Ishqbaaaz actresses have a night out together

Ishqbaaaz is one of the popular shows of small screen. The story of love and family drama hit the chords of the viewers and became an instant hit among the audience. Recently, the show took a leap, and except Nakuul, the earlier cast made an exit from the show. However, this did not stop the actors from bonding with one another. While Nakuul and Leenesh Mattoo were holidaying in Rishikesh, Surbhi Chandna, Mreenal Deshraj, Mansi Srivastava, Shrenu Parikh, and Neha Laxmi Iyer met each other and it was an Ishqbaaaz girls’ reunion. All of them shared pictures from the amazing night out.

Rohit gifts wife Anita a special gift

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy make for one of the adorable couples of telly town. The Naagin 3 actress recently got a wonderful gift from her hubby. It is a pendant. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress shared a video on her Instagram account and we can't keep calm. Flaunting the adorable gift, Anita was seeing posing all smiles.

Yuvika Chaudhary bags a new film opposite Jimmy Shergill

Yuvika Chaudhary started her career with Zee TV's India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj and she has come a long way since then. Yuvika took to Instagram to share the poster of her new film titled S.P. Chauhan- A Struggling Man. Directed by Manoj K Jha, the movie is produced by Mayank Raghav, Deepti Raghav and Shivani Chauhan under the banner Navchetna Productions.

This is how Kushal Tandon looked 14 years ago

Kushal Tandon has been in the entertainment industry for a long time. The 34-year-old actor went on to post an image of himself that was taken over 14 years ago. Given Kushal's body of work and experience in the field, it is hard to imagine that Kushal was 21 back in 2005. The lad currently looks even more handsome.

Sonarika posts an emotional parting message

It is hard to say what truly went wrong with Colors' mega show, Dastaan-E-Mohobbat: Salim Anarkali. Even after having grand sets and prominent actors, the show couldn’t live up to the audience expectation, and owing to low TRP, the show is now going off air. The lead actress, Sonarika, shared an emotional message about parting with the show.

Devesh Sharma, Apoorv Vij and Suparna Malakar roped in for WatchO’s series Breaking News

WatchO is a new OTT platform which is slated to launch closer to Republic Day on 26th January. The story of the series Breaking News starring Kiran Srinivas, as we had reported, will be a fictional depiction of journal.