Ishqbaaaz actor Nakuul Mehta in ‘Gully Boy’ mode

MUMBAI: It seems Nakuul Mehta is in awe of Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy! The popular television actor has used the lyrics of the song Doori from the film to caption his picture.



Recently, the handsome actor, who is known for TV soaps like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Ishqbaaaz, and Dil Boley Oberoi, took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture from his latest photoshoot. Beside the photo, he wrote the lyrics of the song Doori in Hindi.



His caption read, "कोई मुझको ये बताये, क्यूँ ये दूरी और मज़बूरी,

इस दुनिया की क्या Story,

किसके हाथ में इसकी डोरी".



Take a look at his picture below:

View this post on Instagram कोई मुझको ये बताये क्यूँ ये दूरी और मज़बूरी इस दुनिया की क्या Story किसके हाथ में इसकी डोरी @ag.shoot A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta) on Mar 22, 2019 at 9:31pm PDT

Gully Boy is Zoya Akhtar’s directorial venture starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Co-produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar under the banners of Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment productions, the film is loosely based on the lives of Divine and Naezy. Take a look at his picture below:Gully Boy is Zoya Akhtar’s directorial venture starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Co-produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar under the banners of Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment productions, the film is loosely based on the lives of Divine and Naezy.