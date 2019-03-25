Ishqbaaaz actress Surbhi Chandna’s filmy moment

Surbhi Chandna is a big fashionista who loves travelling. The popular television actress sets major fashion and travel goals with her stylish travel photos.Recently, she was seen enjoying vacation with Erica Fernandes in Bollywood's favourite destination. Both the ladies enjoyed the beauty of the snow clad mountains and had a lot of fun together.Surbhi shared a few photographs from her date with the snow clad mountains. Clad in a vibrant yellow long t-shirt teamed with denim and animal print scarf, Surbhi looked cool and stylish. Set against the backdrop of the scenic view, her picture reminds us of the popular song zara sa jhoom loon main from the hit Bollwood film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.Take a look at the picture below:Also check out this video:On the professional front, Surbhi Chandna was last seen playing the lead role in Ishqbaaaz. Speaking about her upcoming show, the actress, according to media reports, has been approached for a fresh love story to be produced by Siddharth Malhotra.