Ishqbaaaz boys Nakuul Mehta and Kunal Jaisingh have a REUNION after six months

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Jul 2019 07:12 PM

MUMBAI: Ishqbaaaz was one of the most popular television shows. One of the highlights of the show certainly was relationship between brothers. Nakuul Mehta and Kunal Jaisingh, who played the roles of Shivaay Singh Oberoi and Omkara Singh Oberoi respectively, shared a great bromance onscreen and offscreen.

While Kunal bid goodbye to Ishqbaaaz in December last year, the show went off the air in March. However, the two actors haven't been able to meet since then. But, last night after six months, the two brothers met for a dinner date and their bromance and respect for each other has our hearts.

Nakuul took to social media and shared a picture of Kunal saying "Six Months Later" followed by a heart emoticon. Kunal reshared the picture and wrote, "Always an inspiration catching up with you Bhai, thank you for always being there."

