News

Ishqbaaaz fame Additi Gupta gets hitched

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Sep 2018 02:35 PM

MUMBAI: Many TV celebrities keep their relationships under wraps. They surprise us with the pleasant news of their marriages or pregnancies.

2018 seems to a year of marriages and new beginnings. Joining the bandwagon we have Additi Gupta of Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil fame, who recently exchanged rings with Kabir Chopra.

Additi Gupta rose to fame for her stint in Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil opposite Harshad Chopra and was later seen in several TV shows. Additi simply aced the negative role she played in Zee TV’s Qubool Hai. The actress was applauded for her role in Star Plus’ Pardes Mein Hain Mera Dil and has enjoyed a great fan following for her performance in Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz as Ragini Malhotra.

The gorgeous beauty couldn’t control her excitement and took to her Instagram handle to share the news. Take a look at the post she shared!

Tags > Additi Gupta, Kis desh mein hai meraa dil, Kabir Chopra, Ishqbaaaz, Qubool Hai, Zee TV, Ragini Malhotra,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choice winner

Slideshow

Love Story of Abhi & Pragya

Love Story of Abhi & Pragya
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Siddharth Arora
Siddharth Arora
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Bhavna Khatri
Bhavna Khatri
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty
Barun Sobti
Barun Sobti
Jasmine May
Jasmine May
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp

poll

Which show’s upcoming season are you looking forward to?

Which show’s upcoming season are you looking forward to?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which fresh pairing are you looking forward to?

Which fresh pairing are you looking forward to?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days