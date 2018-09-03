Ishqbaaaz fame Additi Gupta gets hitched

MUMBAI: Many TV celebrities keep their relationships under wraps. They surprise us with the pleasant news of their marriages or pregnancies.

2018 seems to a year of marriages and new beginnings. Joining the bandwagon we have Additi Gupta of Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil fame, who recently exchanged rings with Kabir Chopra.

Additi Gupta rose to fame for her stint in Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil opposite Harshad Chopra and was later seen in several TV shows. Additi simply aced the negative role she played in Zee TV’s Qubool Hai. The actress was applauded for her role in Star Plus’ Pardes Mein Hain Mera Dil and has enjoyed a great fan following for her performance in Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz as Ragini Malhotra.

The gorgeous beauty couldn’t control her excitement and took to her Instagram handle to share the news. Take a look at the post she shared!