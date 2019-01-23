News

Ishqbaaaz fame Surbhi Chandna sets the temperature soaring with THIS sensuous photoshoot

23 Jan 2019 05:05 PM

MUMBAI: Popular television actress Surbhi Chandna is loved by her audience not only for her acting chops but also for being a fashionista.

The actress, who wooed the viewers by playing the role of Annika in Star Plus's Ishqbaaaz and recently bagged the award of Best Actress on Television at Lions Gold Awards 2019, treats her fans by sharing videos and stylish photos of herself on her social media page.

Surbhi’s latest update is a video of her photoshoot that she did during her London trip recently. The video features her in a gorgeous purple gown, and we must say the lady looks sensuous as she poses for the lens.

The actress captioned the video, “#blastfromthepast#londondiaries#photoshoot.”

Take a look at her Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram

#blastfromthepast#londondiaries#photoshoot

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

