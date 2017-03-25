Ishqbaaaz gang plays cricket on the sets

Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz actors share a great bonhomie!

And why not, after shooting for long hours, actors tend to take their costars as their second family and set, as their home.

And trust us, their on screen chemistry has brushed off on them for real and they have super fun on the sets all day.

Recently, the entire unit between their break, played cricket. Have a look!

We buzzed Nehalaxmi Iyer, who plays the role of Saumya, who shared, “It is very rare that we get free time during our shoots. Few days back, while our break was on, we played cricket on the sets. The entire team of Ishqbaaaz is fun and we gel around very well. Along with cricket sometimes we play UNO cards and dumb charades.”

Keep that bond alive always!