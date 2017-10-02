Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz is heading for another twist which will make the story interesting and gripping!

The 4 Lions’ show is set to take another leap in the drama. This time the story jump is of hardly 15 days.

According to our sources, post Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) and Anika’s (Subhi Chandna) wedding, the former will go missing leaving the latter shattered and worried. The entire Oberoi family will start the hunt to locate Shivaay.

After 15 days, Shivaay will enter the Oberoi mansion with a girl holding hands and looking all furious. On the other hand, unaware of what is coming next, the family will rejoice on seeing him in the house.

Well, Shivaay will introduce the girl as his wife and would refuse to recognize Anika.

We have got to know that, Shivaay will have partial memory loss and this is the new twist to intensify the drama.

We buzzed the actors but they remained unavailable for comment.

