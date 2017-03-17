Ishqbaaaz twist: Saumya and Shivaay’s life in DANGER

Time for some dramatic twists in Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz.

The Four Lions daily will see two of the pivotal characters’ life in danger.

As we had reported recently, Saumya (Nehalaxmi Iyer) will go missing from the house. And guess who would be responsible for the crime?

Sources a share with us, “Saumya will be seen getting locked up in the basement by an unidentified person (in a veil). Anika (Surbhi Chandna), on realising Saumya’s disappearance, will search for her but all in vain. She will suspect ACP Ranveer (Ayush Anand) of being the perpetrator.”

Seems like miseries will not leave Anika soon.

While Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) will be out for a business tour, Anika will get a nightmare of a major mishap killing him.

Shocked, she would try connecting with Shivaay but his phone will remain unavailable.

But the major twist will come when the family would be informed of Shivaay’s plane crash landing.

Will Anika’s nightmare be true? Will she lose Shivaay and Saumya?

Too many questions, isn’t it?

Want to know what will happen next? Well, stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more updates.

We could not reach the actors for a comment.