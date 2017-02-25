Ishqbaaaz twist: Shivaay to marry Tia; throws Anika out of house

The suspense and drama in Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz is all set to see a new twist leaving audience craving for some more.

The Four Lions’ daily as reported will see Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) announcing his marriage with Tia (Navina Bole). This would leave the family shocked and Anika (Surbhi Chandna) will be seen trying to delve deep into finding what made Shivaay do that.

Interestingly, Anika will get to know that Robin (Saurabh Kushwaha) is actually Dushant, Tia’s boyfriend and the father of the child that Tia is carrying.

Shared a source, “Anika will attempt to stop the wedding by informing the family about this truth but will fail. Shivaay would get furious at her on trying to defame Tia and would thus throw her out of the house.”

Though the family would try to stop Shivaay, he will be adamant and ask Anika to leave. And being infuriated over her actions, he will decide to marry Tia at that moment and start taking the wedding pheras with her.

OMG! Will Shivaay get married to Tia? Will Anika manage to reveal Tia’s reality?

We could not reach the actors for a comment.

To know more you will have to watch the show or better read Tellychakkar.com.