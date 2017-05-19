Ishwari to accept Sona in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi

There have been a lot of tensions rising in the last few episodes of Sony TV’s popular daily Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi (Beyond Dreams).

We have recently seen how Sona (Erica Fernandes) turned out to be a boon for Ishwari (Supriya Pilgaonkar) in relieving her from all the burdens of her past. Now this calls for a happy moment (finally) between Ishwari and Sona, that viewers have been waiting to witness for long.

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes of the popular daily, Ishwari will now develop a soft corner for Sona as she has been the major reason behind the clarification of all the misunderstandings. She will hug Sona and accept her wholeheartedly and even hint at a reunion for Dev-Sonakshi.”

Will Dev and Sona re-united and get married again?

We could not reach the actors for a comment.

Are you excited to witness some happy moments ahead? Do let us know in the comments below.