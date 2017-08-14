Sony TV's much loved show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi (Beyond Dreams) is all set to bid adieu to its viewers soon leaving them disheartened!

As the popular series is slowly reaching towards its conclusion, the viewers can expect some happy moments alongwith a happy ending in the story line.

Recently, we reported about the good news of Sonakshi (Erica Fernandes) getting pregnant again in the popular drama. This news will bring happiness for the Dixit family but it will raise Ishwari's expectations as well (Supriya Pilgaokar).

Our source informs us, "Happy with the news of Sonakshi's pregnancy, Ishwari would like to see Dev's (Shaheer Sheikh) family complete with a baby boy, though she will happily welcome a baby girl too. Ishwari, who couldn't witness the upbringing of her granddaughter Soha (Aaliya Shah), would dream about seeing her grandson being raised in front of her and would get excited about the very feeling. Ishwari will even ask Soha to tie a Rakhi to Sonakshi for her sibling who is in her womb."

Will Ishwari's dreams come true? Only time will tell.

We tried but could not reach to the actors for a comment.

