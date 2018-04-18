Home > Tv > Tv News
Iss Pyaar Ko...fame Deshna Dugad to play the titular role in Mariam

18 Apr 2018
18 Apr 2018 07:04 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront while reporting about Somersault Productions’ upcoming show Mariam which will air on Star Plus. The upcoming drama features big TV stars like Avinash Mishra, Paras Kanlawat and other prominent names. Now we have another exclusive update from the TV series.

According to our exclusive information, the show, which revolves around a little girl named Mariam, has found its female lead.

Child artist Deshna Dugad, who made her TV debut as Radha in Big Magic’s Bal Krishna, has bagged the titular role.

Dugad, who is nine years old, was also seen in Star Plus’ Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?  She hails from Indore and has also worked in the South Indian film industry.

Mariam will be her big project and the young girl has already started shooting for the show in Bhopal.

According to another update, the promo will go on air within the end of this week. The series features a stellar star cast.

We couldn’t get in touch with Deshna to get her comment.

