It feels great: Hina Khan on hoisting the National Flag at the 73rd Independence Day in New York

14 Aug 2019 08:00 PM

MUMBAI: Hina Khan, who is one of the most popular actresses in the television world, is doing great for herself. The actress, who rose to fame by playing the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and was last seen as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is in New York with beau Rocky Jaiswal for a purpose that we all are proud of.

For the uninitiated, Hina is currently in New York as she will be hoisting the National Flag during the 73rd Independence Day celebration in New York. During an interview, Hina Khan opened up about participating in the Independence Day celebrations in New York and expressed a sense of happiness over this opportunity. Hina said to Indian Express, “Honestly, I was blown away. A lot of good things are happening whether it is this honour or the fact that I walked the Cannes red carpet. I am going to represent my country at the 73rd Independence Day celebration in New York. So, it feels great.”

