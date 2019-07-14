It feels nice when people say that I bring a smile on their faces: Mohita Shrivastav

MUMBAI: There are thousands of actors who play supporting roles to the protagonists, give the film a new lease of credibility, and are as, if not more, talented than the main leads. However, they do not receive as much fame and stardom as they deserve. In our Casting Call segment, we present you with some of the most significant Indian television and Bollywood actors, who we hope eventually get their due in the future. Today, we present to you actress Mohita Shrivastav.

Mohita Shrivastav, who is currently part of SAB TV’s Baavle Utaavle, is happy to be part of the show. She shares, “It feels nice when people say that I bring a smile on their faces. Someone said we watch your show and then talk like Sonu Bhabhi in normal life. My lines "What ho gaya?" and "Uh la la" have become popular.”

She added, “Rajan sir (Shahi) is so humble and supportive. I am fortunate that I got this opportunity to work with him. His production house exudes a lot of positive energy just like him.”

On her character progression in Baavle Utaavle, she said, “My character has become a little mature now and has started working as a local model. She does not have anyone to help her and even looks after her house single-handedly. She is very active in all of these things. I am very happy and excited about this change. It’s been a fun journey till now so looking forward to more fun and craziness. I have worked on my tone as well. My accent will change a bit as the character is not as slow as it was before.”

Keep up the good work!