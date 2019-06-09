It fills me with pride that I got selected for this role: Pankhuri Awasthy on joining Yeh Rishta

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is soon going to witness a new entry. Actress Pankhuri Awasthy will join the cast as Vedika. Pankhuri had taken a break from the TV a while ago. She is married to actor Gautam Rode. In a brief chat with us, the actress revealed details about her married life, her new role, and more. Read on.



1. Which was your last show?



My last show was Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka for Star Plus.



2. You are returning to TV after two years. What do you consider special about your role?



Yes, I am returning to the daily soap format after a year and a half, to be precise. The special thing about the role is that it is quite relatable. The character is really mature and understands the situations. What I also like is that YRKKH has been running for over a decade now, and it's always great to be a part of a family and a part of a show that is really liked by the audience.



3. YRKKH is the longest running show on TV. How do you feel being a part of it?



Since it's the longest running show on TV, it fills me with pride that I got selected for this role, and it feels great as now, I am part of it.



4. Have you watched the show before? What do you like the most about it?



Of course, I have watched the show. I remember watching it when it was actually launched. Hina Khan and Karan Mehra starred in it at that time. I really liked the show then. Over the last few years, I have not been able to watch it, but I have always liked the texture of the show.



5. How has marriage changed your life?



There is not much of a change in me post marriage. I knew Gautam before, and we are together now, so there is not much difference. It's just that you have somebody for you all the time and you can lean on them whenever you are going through good or bad times.



6. How is it working with Rajan Shahi?



It's amazing to work with Rajan Sir. I met him formally before signing the show, and the way he explained the character to me just filled me with so much pride that I couldn’t say no. He is really passionate and a great person to work with. Whatever he does, he does it passionately, and that's why this is the longest running show, and I am super proud of it.



7. Would you do a show if you are paired with Gautam again?



Of course, I would do a show with Gautam. It would be the most amazing thing to work with him again, whenever the opportunity comes.



8. What changes you have noticed in the industry from the time you started your career?



It’s been approximately 4 years now that I have been a part of the industry, and yes, I did notice a change in the pattern of the shows. After every one or two years, the type of content that works changes, and then, everybody starts making shows with similar content. When I joined, it was about historicals and mythology, and now, it's more about fantasy and supernatural.



9. What profession would you have been a part of if not acting?



As most people know, I was working in the corporate field, in sales and marketing, so I would have probably continued there. Otherwise, I had various options for the careers I wanted to choose in college. One could be teaching, and the other one could have been marketing in a corporate. I also wanted to join politics. So apart from acting, I am passionate about these things.



10.Don't you want to try your luck in films or web series?



As an actor, I don't want to limit myself to any one medium, and I think it's always great if you get an opportunity to try new things.



Good luck, Pankhuri!