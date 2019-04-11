It got annoying to play the good girl, says Krystle D'Souza

MUMBAI: Krystle D'Souza, who is one of the popular faces of small screen, has bagged a new project. She will be seen in a web series. With the digital show, she will break her bahu image.

The actress made her acting debut on television in the year 2011 with the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Post that, she worked in several soaps where she played the positive characters.

After being part of several TV shows and playing positive roles, she wanted to try something different.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Krystle said that she wanted to work in a digital medium as it is the future of entertainment, and that she wanted to take a break from daily soaps and wanted to be a part of a young and modern story.

"It got annoying to play the good girl and a bahu-beti for a long time on TV. It is easy for me to play the same kind of roles I have played in the past. So, I wanted a challenge," the actress further said to the publication.