It has been a blissful journey: Vikas Manaktala on Jhansi Ki Rani’s end

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Jun 2019 05:59 PM

MUMBAI: Sad news for the viewers of Colors TV’s Jhansi Ki Rani! The show is set to bid farewell to the audience. There were reports that the show is on the radar due to its falling TRPs, and now, it is confirmed that the show is indeed going off air soon.

Jhansi Ki Rani is the classic tale of the life of Manikarnika, and has been on air from February 2019. It stars Anushka Sen, Vikas Manaktala, and Anuja Sathe. Speaking to SpotboyE.com, Vikas, who is essaying the character of Gangadhar Rao, confirmed the development. He told the portal, “Yes, Jhansi Ki Rani is going off-air. And our last day of shoot is June 28.”

The actor also said it has been a blissful journey and how all of them wished for it to be longer, but he closes this chapter with a lot of gratitude in heart towards the whole team.

The last day of Jhansi Ki Rani will be telecasted on 24th July.

