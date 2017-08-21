Television actors are prone to controversy and fallout reports. Some stories are real while some are cooked up.

The latest to have joined the bandwagon are Colors’ popular drama ‘Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki’s actors. Ssharad Malhotra and Amit Tandon who share the screen space in the Balaji Telefilms production, were reportedly said to have a fallout on the sets.

According to a popular website which had re-written the story from another web-portal alleged that both the leading men shared cold vibes due to Malhotra’s insecurity. The news portal further reported, people present on the set could also feel the discomfort between the actors.

Amit who is known for his brazen attitude, rubbished the reports. In an exclusive chat with Tellychakkar, the singer and actor said, “Bulls**t! It is absolutely non-sense. He is like a brother to me, everybody on the sets are very fond of each other. Nothing of this sort is true.”

Thrashing the web-portal on which the story was published Amit quoted, “That website and its writers are absolute idiots. They once did a story on my wife Ruby (On her imprisonment) and it was completely baseless. This story is not even 1% true.”

The actor who is not just known for his good looks but also his acting chops maintained that there’s nothing like that and there is no truth to the story. He commented, “I’m someone who is very open. So if I have problems with someone I will tell it openly. I’m mufat I will say it aloud.”

Tellychakkar hopes things are always healthy between the hunky lads and there’s more love on the sets.