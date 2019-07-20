News

It is Pari, not Pooja suffers wardrobe malfunction, Rohit gets outrageous in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Jul 2019 08:41 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus popular daily soap Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum has geared up for new twist and drama.

Rohit and Sonakshi attend their sister's fashion show, and here Sonakshi is much concerned for Pari. While on the other hand, Pooja asks her to leave as she should not touch the dress of the participants, and she leaves.

A high voltage drama is to unfold as  Sumit plans wardrobe malfunction, but here Pooja turns the target. Rohit will get outrageous and angry after finding that Sonakshi was touching the dresses before the show

