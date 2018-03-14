Home > Tv > Tv News
It’s always a treat to work with SIT: Additi Gupta

14 Mar 2018 06:00 PM

Mumbai: Actress Additi Gupta, who will be next seen in Bin Bulaye Mehmaan season 2, produced by Mohit Hussein and Chhavi Mittal’s Shitty Ideas Trending (SIT), says she is thrilled to work with them in their web series.

Speaking about the series, Additi said, "The web series, Bin Bulaye Mehmaan, is really a narration anyone can relate to. Sometimes how guests become evil from a god for us…People will laugh watching it for sure.”

“I decided to do the series only because of Mohit and Chhavi. I have earlier worked with them in Sinha Vs Sinha and Karwachauth Special. It’s always a treat to work with them. I really had a great experience working with them,” she added.

The actress, who is known for television shows like Ishqbaaz and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, praised Mohit Hussein and Chhavi Mittal’s work.  

She said, “I like the way they approach. I love the creativity in their work. It always has its simplicity and is unique. They don’t follow the trend of using words like 'Fuck' or 'sex' which mostly people think works on internet.”

“It’s easy to connect with the duo and work as they come out with a very original script which anyone experiences in everyday life,” she signed off.

Anuj Sachdeva and Additi Gupta along with Yash Sinha will be seen playing the leads which will start streaming from 15 March.

